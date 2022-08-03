Petition aims to improve abortion access in northern Manitoba

A northern Manitoba resident has started a petition with the goal of improving abortion access in their region.

Harlie Pruder with the Northern Reproductive Justice Network launched a petition three weeks ago, calling for the Northern Health Region to improve and expand abortion services.

“Medical abortion became available approximately two years ago…what I want to see is the surgical abortion option provided here in Thompson, and I want to see an expansion of the information of the Northern Health Region website, and I want there to be written material available,” said Pruder, who identifies as Two-Spirit and uses they/them pronouns.

While abortion is legal in Canada, not everyone has the same level of access.

Currently in Manitoba, surgical abortion is only provided in Brandon and Winnipeg, meaning those in northern Manitoba have to travel hours south for the procedure.

“From what I understand, the hospital here in Thompson has the capacity to perform surgical abortion,” Pruder said. “So, it’s not an issue that the hospital can’t technically do the surgical abortion here, it’s that there are no trained physicians to do the procedure.”

Mifegymiso, the abortion drug, was approved in Canada in 2015, but has only been available in northern Manitoba since 2020. It can only be prescribed up to nine weeks of pregnancy.

Pruder added they want “culturally relevant, written templates” on abortion services available to help those in the region who don’t have access to a computer.

They said the petition has received more than 1,800 signatures, and will be presented to Northern Health.

The Northern Health Region said since 2020, more than 250 women in the region have accessed medical abortion, with more than 50 so far this year.

“As awareness of the availability of medical abortion continues to grow - it is expected demand may continue to rise,” a spokesperson for Northern Health said in a statement.