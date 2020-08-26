WINNIPEG -- Nearly 30 per cent of restaurants in Canada say they are not able to operate with physical distancing measures in place according to Statistics Canada, which has prompted some Canadian businesses to band together.

The social distancing measures in place across Canada are taking a toll on food and accommodation services, according to the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions (CSBC) from Statistics Canada.

More than 12,600 businesses took part in Statistics Canada's online survey from April 3 to 24, 2020, which asked questions about how the pandemic was affecting their business.

According to the data, another 31.1 per cent of food and accommodation services said, while social distancing measures are in place, they are only able to remain fully or partially operational for three months to less than a week.

“We need to act now. Across Canada, our restaurants are where we meet for business or pleasure, where we got our first job and where our families spend a night out. Simply put, our restaurants are cornerstones in our communities,” Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The statistics have prompted restaurants from across Canada to work together in a campaign that brings awareness to the challenges they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, including high costs, fewer customers, and the need for more long-term government help.

The campaign, called Our Restaurants, has launched online.

The Canadian Survey on Business Conditions was done with support from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

