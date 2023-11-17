'Pick up the W': Winnipeg fans heading to Hamilton to cheer on Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have plenty of blue and gold support in the stands on Sunday when they attempt to capture their third Grey Cup in four years.

"I really want to see us take it by a couple. I want a really dominant win,” said Bombers fan Ron Enns.

He and his wife Joan will be travelling to Hamilton, Ont. to watch the Bombers vie for the cup in person. The trip was a gift from Joan’s company to celebrate her retirement. She hopes to cap off the present with a win.

"I'm going to pick up the W,” she said.

Bombers super fan Myles Blahut landed in Steeltown Thursday night.

He saw his first Bombers game when he was 11, and has been supporting the team through the highs and the lows in the years that followed.

"There's lots of fans here from Winnipeg all over the CFL. We just meet everybody and chat with them. Even the Rider fans, we found some of those guys here. They were very, very hospitable and very friendly. So yeah, it's great. CFL brings everybody together here."

Winnipeg rapper and producer Rob “Fresh IE” Wilson won't be there in person for the game, but you will see and hear him on the Grey Cup broadcast.

Fresh collaborated with Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander on a new version of his song “For the W,” a track originally released to pump up Bombers fans during the 2019 Grey Cup run.

The updated song will be featured on TSN’s pre-game telecast, along with a feature story and interview with Fresh IE.

"It's just all about the feel, and it feels real good right now."

- With files from CTV's Katherine Dow