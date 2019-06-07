

CTV Winnipeg





A flock of sheep is heading to Winnipeg’s Living Prairie Museum, as part of a pilot program to see if their grazing will help with vegetation management.

According to the City of Winnipeg the project is in partnership with Millar Safety & Environmental Services, Prairie Habitats Inc. and a long-time sheep farmer, and will take place for about two weeks beginning June 10.

“There have been a number of studies showing that grazers can have a positive effect when maintaining natural areas and can be an effective tool for weed control,” says City of Winnipeg naturalist Rodney Penner in a news release.

“We are very excited to join the list of Canadian cities, such as Edmonton and Calgary, who are looking to such innovative ways of managing vegetation in naturalized park spaces.”

The sheep are set to live in a temporary, moveable fenced enclosure during the week, and will go back to their farm on the weekend.

Visitors of the Living Prairie Museum can watch the grazing, but aren’t allowed to pet, feed or directly interact with the animals. They also must use designated trails and keep dogs on leashes.