

CTV Winnipeg





A boiler issue led officials to evacuate the Pinawa Hospital Tuesday afternoon, sending 15 patients to a local high school and prompting care services at the facility to be suspended.

A statement posted online by the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said while no fire or fire damage occurred, an electrical issue with a boiler sent smoke into the facility and the hospital is now without heat.

The closest alternate health facilities are in Pine Falls and Beausejour, and the health authority said people in the Pinawa-area experiencing an urgent health issue should call 911.

No word yet on when the hospital will reopen.