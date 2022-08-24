Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba

A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada provided an overview of Manitoba’s weather for the previous 24 hours, saying that ping pong ball-sized hail was reported south of Deloraine.

As for rainfall, the weather agency said Winkler received 68 millimetres (mm) of precipitation with some localized flooding, while Gretna got 59 mm, Morden got 46 mm, and Wawanesa got 44 mm.

Other parts of the province that experienced heavy rain included Glenboro, which got 39 mm of precipitation, and Somerset and Pilot Mound, which both got 35 mm.

Winnipeg only received about one to two millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada also reported strong wind gusts in Manitoba, with many areas experiencing winds as fast 80 to 90 km/h.

The weather agency said the fastest winds were in Wawanesa, which saw gusts up to 98 km/h.

Environment Canada noted that in Glenboro wind gusts got as high as 89 km/h, while in Deloraine they reached 85 km/h.