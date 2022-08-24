Ping pong ball-sized hail, 90 km winds touch down in Manitoba
A summer storm brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Tuesday.
Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Environment Canada provided an overview of Manitoba’s weather for the previous 24 hours, saying that ping pong ball-sized hail was reported south of Deloraine.
As for rainfall, the weather agency said Winkler received 68 millimetres (mm) of precipitation with some localized flooding, while Gretna got 59 mm, Morden got 46 mm, and Wawanesa got 44 mm.
Other parts of the province that experienced heavy rain included Glenboro, which got 39 mm of precipitation, and Somerset and Pilot Mound, which both got 35 mm.
Winnipeg only received about one to two millimetres of rain.
Environment Canada also reported strong wind gusts in Manitoba, with many areas experiencing winds as fast 80 to 90 km/h.
The weather agency said the fastest winds were in Wawanesa, which saw gusts up to 98 km/h.
Environment Canada noted that in Glenboro wind gusts got as high as 89 km/h, while in Deloraine they reached 85 km/h.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
Pfizer COVID shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73 per cent effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Gas and diesel prices expected to climb in Sask. again this fall
Despite a brief reprieve from record-breaking gas and diesel prices, the cost at the pump is expected to begin rising again in the fall.
-
Young swimmers learn to stay safe on Sask. waters
Experts are reminding people trying to soak up the last few weeks of beach weather in Saskatchewan to stay safe while in provincial waters.
Saskatoon
-
U.S. judge orders Dawn Walker to be returned to officials in Canada
A Saskatoon woman who was arrested in Oregon for allegedly using false identification to cross the border with her seven-year-old son is to be returned to Canada.
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
U of S not mandating masks for fall term
The University of Saskatchewan will not be mandating masks on campus this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
-
'Forgotten baby syndrome' is more common than you think. Here's how technology can help
For most parents, forgetting a child in the back seat of the car seems impossible.
-
Toronto woman scammed of $25K after being contacted by fake Amazon rep
A Toronto senior lost about $25,000 after being contacted by someone pretending to be an Amazon representative.
Edmonton
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
-
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Ukraine nervously braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
'It has shattered our family': Children of motorcyclists killed in crash raising money and awareness for MADD
An Edmonton family changed forever on Aug. 14. 'Saying we are devastated would be an understatement. They just lived for their families and we really – none of us know what to do without them.'
Toronto
-
Ontario PSW whose drowning death was captured on a livestream remembered as 'superhero'
A 24-year-old woman from Kenya whose drowning death was captured on a livestream video is being remembered as a “superhero” who helped Ontario long-term care homes through the pandemic.
-
Ontario paramedic dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says
A Hamilton, Ont. paramedic died suddenly while riding a jet ski at a cottage in the U.S. this weekend, her family says.
-
Man wanted following aggravated assault in The Annex
Toronto police are searching for a suspect following an aggravated assault in The Annex last month that left a man with serious injuries.
Calgary
-
Woman dies before facing impaired driving charges in Airdrie motorcyclist's death
Ashley Evans, the Alberta woman accused of impaired driving causing death in connection with a June 2021 crash on Highway 22 that killed 43-year-old motorcyclist Matthew Forseth, has died ahead of her trial.
-
Police investigate Calgary's 97th shooting of 2022
Police are investigating another incident of gun violence, this time in the southeast community of Radisson Heights/Albert Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Periods of rain for the next couple of days in Calgary
Near-seasonal conditions in Calgary for a few days.
Montreal
-
Quebec fall election campaign to be launched Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the fall provincial election campaign will begin Sunday. He made the announcement in a video uploaded to social media. The Quebec election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
-
Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday as school year approaches
Quebec health officials expect to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Lawyer Brigitte Garceau to run for Quebec Liberals in Robert-Baldwin
The Quebec Liberals have chosen lawyer Brigitte Garceau as their candidate in Montreal riding Robert-Baldwin.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We're forgotten out here:' Navan farmer pleads for help three months after storm
An Ottawa farmer says he is feeling forgotten by the government three months after a massive storm destroyed his property.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Most Ottawa millennials believe they will own homes one day: survey
Most millennials in Ottawa who don’t own a home believe they will one day while one-third think they never will, according to a new survey.
Atlantic
-
RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Grand Manan Island's only bank to close for good Wednesday
The only bank branch on New Brunswick's Grand Manan Island will close for good Wednesday.
-
Nancy Regan weighs in on Lisa LaFlamme, Dove campaign urging women to 'keep the grey'
Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal from her role as chief anchor of CTV National News continues to spark conversations -- and fierce backlash -- on social media more than a week after the news broke.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich councillor in hot water over homophobic comments
A Woolwich Township councillor is facing criticism for homophobic comments he made during a council meeting on Monday.
-
Guelph mourns 'Speedvale Santa'
A Guelph man known for his friendly face and welcoming wave has died.
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
New student housing at Metro Vancouver college expected to help relieve local rental pressure
A new student housing complex at a Metro Vancouver college is expected to provide beds for hundreds and hopefully ease some pressure in the local rental market.
-
'I'm just at a loss for words': Newlyweds' luggage, valuables stolen in Stanley Park
A newly married couple who stopped in Vancouver on the way to their honeymoon had everything but the clothes on their backs stolen in Stanley Park.
-
Family of doctor brutally killed in India seeks justice, government help
The family of a doctor and mother of three who was brutally killed in India 19 years ago is calling on Ottawa to take action to help with the investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who shot and killed Langford mother sentenced to life in prison
A Victoria man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years in a mistaken-identity murder case. Anthony Dheensaw, 38, was sentenced Tuesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Angela Dalman, 40, a beloved friend and mother.
-
Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships
A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month. Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses. "There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.
-
Driver who critically injured girl at Saanich crosswalk granted full parole
A woman who was convicted of critically injuring a young girl at a crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., in 2017 has been granted full parole after spending less than one year in jail. The court heard from witnesses that she was speeding, texting and crossing into the oncoming lane to pass other vehicles before the crash occurred.