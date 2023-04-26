Planned hydro outages coming to portions of southeast Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro said a planned outage is coming to southeastern portions of the province this weekend.

The crown corporation says Grand Beach and Victoria Beach customers will lose power Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Beach/Victoria Beach customers: we're taking a planned #MBoutage on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete line construction to reduce future outages. In total, it will affect 6,670 customers. pic.twitter.com/yQ4FKbOsXW — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 25, 2023

The outage will be in effect to complete line construction in order to reduce future outages.

Hydro says about 6,670 customers will be affected in total.