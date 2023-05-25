'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg

Rebecca Rempel said she was attacked in south Winnipeg on Victoria Day and is sharing her story to help others who might end up in a similar situation. (Photo submitted May 25, 2023. Source: Rebecca Rempel) Rebecca Rempel said she was attacked in south Winnipeg on Victoria Day and is sharing her story to help others who might end up in a similar situation. (Photo submitted May 25, 2023. Source: Rebecca Rempel)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island