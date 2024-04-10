Plans for Whiteout Street Parties to be announced on Wednesday
True North Sports and Entertainment is set to announce plans for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties on Wednesday.
At a news conference at noon at the Canada Life Centre, True North’s Kevin Donnelly will be on hand to outline the plans for the events. Premier Wab Kinew, Mayor Scott Gillingham, and United Way Winnipeg CEO Michael Richardson will also be at the announcement.
This news comes just days after the Winnipeg Jets clinched their playoff spot during a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.
