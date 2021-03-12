WINNIPEG -- Some good news for band students in Manitoba heading into the weekend.

On Friday, the province announced that indoor singing and playing instruments, including woodwinds, are allowed to once again continue in K to 12 schools.

For these to resume, conditions must be met, including:

Classes can't exceed 25 people and that includes staff and teachers;

A minimum of two metres must be between each student and instrument sizes need to be taken into consideration;

Plexiglas can be used if physical distancing isn't possible; and

Instruments must be cleaned regularly.

Even though band classes can resume, concerts and other performances can't happen, however, they will be allowed to resume if health orders change concert rules.

The province also has other rules that it said schools should consider. Those rules include having staff and students wearing masks if they aren't participating, and not sharing instruments if it is possible. The province said spit valves should not be emptied unless no one else is around, music and other materials shouldn't be shared, and the music room should be well ventilated.



It also noted if classes can be held outside they should be and all rows should be facing forward in staggered lines.

The province said the rules were developed in partnership with the Manitoba Music Educators' Association and the Association of Music Administrators of Manitoba.

The Manitoba Band Parent Advocacy Group said in an email that is very happy to see this decision being made by the province.