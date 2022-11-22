Plow operator training on accessibility undergoing review and update to improve service, City of Winnipeg says
The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will plow residential streets after complaints and concerns piled up following a recent snowfall and some hope accessibility will play a bigger role in snow clearing going forward.
Nancy Gabriel uses a walker and rides the bus. She found it difficult to get around Winnipeg following the recent snowfall, which saw the city blanketed with between 10 and 20 centimetres, depending on the area, from Nov. 10 to 11.
“Sometimes my husband has to carry my walker and I struggle to walk,” Gabriel said.
She’s not alone.
Vivi Dabee is the program lead for advocacy and community outreach with CNIB in Winnipeg. Dabee said for people with sight loss, winter conditions make it more difficult to navigate the city.
“It’s very debilitating if you can’t get out of your home just to walk down to the corner store to just get some necessary items that you may need because your street isn’t plowed,” Dabee said, adding plowing streets is about more than just making it easier for vehicles to get around.
“If you live in an area where there is no sidewalk and the streets don’t get plowed it’s difficult as a person with sight loss to determine where the curb ends and the street begins and you could potentially be walking into danger,” Dabee said.
It’s an issue St. Vital resident Raymond Slipetz, who’s blind, wants the city to address.
He filed a complaint last March against the City of Winnipeg with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission because he said the city’s snow clearing policy does not meet accessibility needs.
“You have individuals who are limited vision like I am and you have people in wheelchairs which is what got me on the thing in the first place that cannot access the city during the winter,” Slipetz said.
The City of Winnipeg’s public works department said it couldn’t accommodate an on-camera interview on Tuesday.
In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said it takes plowing deficiencies and concerns like this very seriously.
“Public works is continuously working to improve the quality of street and sidewalk snow clearing to better meet the needs of persons of all ages and abilities, despite the annual adverse winter weather conditions we contend with from November to March,” said Ken Allen, spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg’s Public Works Department.
Allen added the department is working with the city’s Universal Design Coordinator, the snow clearing industry and accessibility advocates on the issue.
“We are reviewing and updating plow operator training to include information related to accessibility in order to improve the level of service,” Allen said. “It is expected that once training is implemented in 2023 that the standard for snow clearing will be improved for all sidewalk users.”
Dabee finds that work encouraging.
“It demonstrates that the city is aware of the issue,” Dabee said, pointing out until more changes are made people will continue facing challenges getting around.
An issue that for Gabriel is all too familiar and frustrating.
“I’m tired by the time I get to the bus stop because I have asthma, too,” Gabriel said.
The residential plow will start Thursday morning with a parking ban taking effect at 7 a.m.
The city's reminding you to check your snow zone and find alternate parking if you leave your car on the street.
The parking ban will remain in effect until Saturday at 7 p.m. which is when crews anticipate they will have residential streets cleared.
If you don't move your car when your zone’s scheduled to be plowed, you can expect a ticket in the mail or potentially one on your windshield.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Dating app company lists its top 7 trends ahead of 2023
A new survey conducted by a dating app company suggests the top dating trends that it says will define dating in 2023.
Assault-style firearm definition draws applause from gun-control group, ire of Conservatives
The Liberal government prompted applause and anger on Tuesday by proposing an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm for inclusion in gun-control legislation being studied by a House of Commons committee.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Regina
-
'He needed continued healthcare': Family of Sask. overdose victim shares story in hopes of promoting change
The family of Shayne Turner believes the 31-year-old man would still be alive if he had been provided a detox treatment bed.
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
Better Bus Youth looking to make transit free for Regina students
A group of Regina students are making their voices heard on the issue of non-accessible public transit due to high prices.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc show
Documents released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a mother's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. Police say the infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Man facing murder charge in death of 75-year-old man, say Montreal police
Montreal police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man last month in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board meeting to discuss mask mandate ends without decision
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.
-
Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Tenants of a Russell, Ont. building were shocked to learn the sharp increase to their rent is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Kitchener
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
-
Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services rescue dog stranded on ice shelf
With the night closing in, Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services were able to rescue a young dog that was stuck on a piece of ice.
-
Police concerned for safety of missing teen
Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen from Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for information
BC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC report
Members of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Woman, 23, charged with assault after senior pushed outside Oak Bay home
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with assault after she allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
B.C. to launch new standalone ministry of housing
The B.C. government is launching a standalone ministry dedicated to tackling the housing crisis in the province.