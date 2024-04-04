PM in Winnipeg for housing announcement as budget day nears

WINNIPEG
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, is flanked by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser, left, and mayor of Halifax Mike Savage while making a housing announcement in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today.

    Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, are expected to be on hand.

    Trudeau's visit comes a day after the federal government revealed another glimpse of what will be presented in the coming budget, announcing that it's setting aside another $15 billion for an apartment construction loan program.

    The government says the new money will bring the program's available funding to $55 billion and is aimed at building at least 131,000 apartments in the next decade.

    Trudeau also recently announced a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding and a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund.

    The federal budget is set to be tabled on April 16.

    CTV News Winnipeg will stream the announcement live on our website beginning at 9:45 a.m. 

