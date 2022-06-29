Police arrest man connected to Winnipeg's 26th homicide

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man on the weekend.

On Sunday, Aaron Ashton McKay died following a shooting in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 500 block of Alexander Avenue at 10:30 a.m. following reports a man had been shot.

The man, later identified as McKay, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Leslie John Maracle. He has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

Police said the homicide unit continues to investigate and if anyone has information they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

McKay was Winnipeg's 26th homicide of 2022.