Police arrest man in connection with November shooting death

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the city's 47th homicide of 2022.

Back on Nov. 26, 2022, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Furby Street. There were reports of shots being fired and when officers arrived, they found an injured man.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Daniel Michael George Cook.

Police said the homicide unit continued to investigate and arrested a man on Dec. 21.

Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Severight and Cook knew each other and believe the two were arguing when it escalated into a shooting.

Severight has been detained in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.