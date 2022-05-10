Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated

Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.

On May 2, police were told by the Winnipeg Humane Society about a report of a cat that was abused at a home in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street on April 29.

An investigator with the Winnipeg Humane Society attended the home and found a cat that was in "severe distress," police said.

Police said the cat had a severely injured limb and facial injuries.

"Due to the severity of the injuries, the cat's leg required amputation," police said in a news release.

Police arrested a man on May 2. He has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The suspect was released on an appearance notice and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

If anyone is aware of animal cruelty or neglect in Manitoba, they can call 204-945-8000. More information can be found on the province's website.