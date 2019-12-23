WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man following a search warrant at a suite of a building in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue.

On Sunday night, the Guns and Gangs Unit along with the Tactical Support Team and the North District Community Support Unit raided the suite.

Police said a man fled from the room and tried to hide on the roof but was eventually taken into custody.

Officers seized a loaded .22 calibre handgun, two mobile phones, $690 in cash, a working scale, packaging materials, 2.17 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $220, and 2.37 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $360.

Abdelgadr Said Omer,30, of Winnipeg, is facing several charges including:

• Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking

• Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

• Storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.

Omer remains in custody.