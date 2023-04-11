Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital

Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to the St. Vital area between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. for three reports of assault using bear spray.

Police said the first two incidents happened in the 1600 block of St. Mary's Road. Investigators said three people – two males and one female – went into a convenience store in the area and sprayed the employee in the face with bear spray.

When the left the store, police said they put on ski masks and sprayed a second person in the face before running away.

Then in the 200 block of Meadowood Drive, police said a third person was confronted by the group and sprayed in the face.

Responding officers soon found the three suspects running through a parking lot. However, police said when they tried to arrest them, three officers and a police dog were sprayed with the bear spray.

All three victims and the three officers were treated by paramedics, while the dog was treated by its handler.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old male, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. There are facing several assault-related and resisting arrest charges.