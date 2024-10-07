Police arrest two people in missing woman's death, still searching for third suspect

Winnipeg police have arrested two people and are searching for a third in the death of a woman who was last seen in October 2023.

Shelby Hayward was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023, and she was last seen on Oct. 20, 2023, at CF Polo Park.

By early 2024, the homicide unit took over the investigation as police believed Hayward had died.

Police said investigators identified four people believed to be involved in her death.

On Sept. 25, 2024, officers arrested the first suspect – 24-year-old Tamara Gayle Moneyas at a home in the 400 block of Toronto Street. On Oct. 2, police arrested 39-year-old Vince Charles Fontaine at Headingley Correctional Institution. They have each been charged with first-degree murder and are in custody.

Investigators are still looking for 25-year-old Taylor Lena Ray Moose and a warrant is out for her arrest.

Moose is around five-foot-four, with a thin build, weighing around 137 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on Moose's whereabouts, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said the fourth suspect died during the investigation.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and police said there are no additional details about Hayward's death.

None of the charges have been proven in court.