WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two people in connection with more than a dozen break-ins between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

Police said the break-ins happened at both residential and commercial properties and it has resulted in more than $20,000 in damages.

Everything started between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, when police saying a stolen key was used to get into a building in the first 100 block of Furby Street.

Police said electronics and personal belongings were stolen from the building and several tenants needed to get their locks re-keyed.

The next incident happened on Jan. 30 around 3:30 p.m., police said a man and a woman entered a building in the 2600 block of Portage Avenue, broke into a storage unit, and stolen someone's property.

That was followed by another break-in on Feb. 9 around 1 a.m. Again, a man and woman went into a building in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and police said they broke into a bicycle storage area and then left.

Two other incidents happened in February. First, on the 19th at around 4 p.m., police said a man and woman, got keys for an apartment in the 500 block of River Avenue. When they got inside, they broke into the parking garage and went through people's cars, before leaving the area.

Police said minutes later, the pair went into another building in the 200 block of Roslyn Road but were confronted by people in the building and left.

The next day a man and woman went into a business in the 400 block of Des Meurons Street and police said they went into the mailroom and stole mail and keys.

There were five incidents in March between the 3rd and 24th. Police said a man broke into a business in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue between March 3 and 4. The man stole keys, according to police, and then left.

On the 4th, at around 10:40 p.m., a man and woman went back to the building in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue but police said they got scared by employees and left.

On March 10, at around 3 a.m., police said a man and woman broke into a retirement building in the Mathers community and damaged locks and stole people's property.

Four days later, at 5:30 a.m., a man and woman broke into a building in the 100 block of Swindon Way and police said they went into the parkade and broke into people's lockers and stole items.

Then on March 24, police said at around 2 a.m., a man and woman broke into a building in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and broke into several rooms including a storage area.

Police said the pair stole electronics, bicycles and mail, but the items were recovered in the underground parking area.

Four other incidents happened in April, starting on the 3rd. At around 1 p.m., police said two men broke into a business in the 100 block of Nassau Street and stole rental cheques. The following day, a man and woman got into a business in the 100 block of Goulet Street around 10:30 p.m. Police said nothing was stolen but the locks had to be re-keyed and that cost over $12,000.

On April 12, police said at 11:30 a.m. a woman was seen leaving a business in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue and she was arrested on five outstanding warrants.

The next day police said a man broke into an apartment in the 600 block of Strathcona Street and he tried to get into the parkade. However, police said the man was seen and police were called. The man was arrested on break and enter charges and eight outstanding warrants.

Tamara Gwendolynn Gladu, 30, from Winnipeg is facing 14 break and enter charges and five break and enter warrants.

Michael Johnathan Peter Moore, 29, also from Winnipeg, has been charged with 13 break and enter charges and eight break and enter warrants.

They both remain in custody and the charges against the two have not been proven in court.