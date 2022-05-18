Police charge Winnipeg man with multiple child pornography offences

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with multiple offences following an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery that spanned multiple months.

The police service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in December 2021 after receiving a report of child sexual abuse imagery being uploaded to social media.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 23 in the 1600 block of Pritchard Avenue, with officers arresting Kenneth Scott Coffey of Winnipeg on charges of accessing and possession of child pornography. Officers also seized two cellphones during the arrest.

Police allege that Coffey accessed, possessed, made and distributed child sexual abuse imagery between August 2019 and February 2022. Coffey is also alleged to have communicated with children under 18 for the purpose of luring, and sent the four victims sexually explicit material. Police have not been able to identify the victims.

According to police, a forensic analysis of the cell phones seized showed there were more than 120 photos and videos of child pornography.

Coffey has been charged with multiple offences, including accessing, possessing and making child pornography, four counts of child luring and three counts of transmitting or making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Coffey was released on an appearance notice.

The investigation continues, and anyone with more information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6172 or the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296.