Police chase starts in Winnipeg, ends in Portage la Prairie; RCMP arrest driver
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Winnipeg and ended in Portage la Prairie.
Several videos on social media show what appears to be a pick-up truck speeding down Portage Avenue, as sparks fly from underneath it, with more than a dozen police cars in tow early Monday morning.
Manitoba RCMP confirmed Mounties were involved in the pursuit as it left the City of Winnipeg. RCMP said a spike belt was used near Portage la Prairie to stop the truck just on the west side of the city.
RCMP said a man was arrested and turned over to Winnipeg police.
CTV News reached out to the Winnipeg police for more details and was told more information will be released Tuesday.
