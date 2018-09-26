

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 17A is closed after a crash between a tractor-trailer unit and a sedan.

The crash was reported around noon local time, police said, and members of the Kenora Fire Department and Kenora Emergency Services are working with police at the scene.

Highway 17, also known as the Kenora bypass, is closed between junctions with Highway 658 and Highway 596.

No word yet on injuries.

Police continue to investigate.