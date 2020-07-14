WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is searching for a missing man from Sandy Bay First Nation.

Ethan Markus James Beaulieu, 21, was last seen on the morning of July 13.

He is described as five foot nine, 160 pounds, with several tattoos all over his face and body.

Police are concerned for Beaulieu’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandy Bay detachment administrative line at 204-843-7702 during regular business hours, the after-hours emergency line at 204-843-7700 or a local police service or RCMP detachment.