The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit continues to investigate the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit, who went missing one year ago.

“I’m hoping we can bring some closure to the family. We understand the loss of a loved one or the uncertainty regarding the disappearance of a loved one is a very traumatic, overwhelming and challenging event that effects family, friends, coworkers, the entire community,” said Sgt. Wade McDonald.

Police believe Balaquit arrived at work in the 300 block of Keewatin Street at 6 p.m. on June 4, 2018 and shortly after was the victim of a crime. They also believe a blue 2010-2015 Ford Escape SE was in the area when he went to work, and said the same car was likely in the Arborg, Man., area that same day. Officers note the car might not have been known to Arborg residents and may have only been in the area for a short time.

Police released a stock image of the Ford Escape to try to figure out the whereabouts of the car on June 4, 2018, as well as the days before and after.

“Eduardo was an extremely hard worker, working several different jobs. He is a family man, and he raised a beautiful family in Winnipeg who are desperately searching for answers. His family wants, and deserves answers – as does our entire community,” said McDonald in a news release. “So we are asking the people of this city and the province; if you think you recognize this vehicle or have information, please contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.”

Balaquit is described as five-foot-four, 155 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and blacks shoes. When he disappeared he was 59-years-old, and would now be 60 years old.

Police ask the public to remain aware of any unusual items they may find, particularly in the Arborg area. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

“If anyone has any information, it doesn’t matter how small or big it could be, just bring it forward. It’s never too late to provide any information,” said Balaquit’s son, Edward Balaquit.