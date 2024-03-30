Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train

Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC) railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said officers and emergency crews are on scene near Munroe Avenue and Panet Road investigating a collision. The post also said a train was stopped on the tracks and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Const. Claude Chancy told CTV News the woman was alert and speaking to crews on scene before being transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The roadway reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

No arrests have been made.