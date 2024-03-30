WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train

    Share

    Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC) railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

    According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said officers and emergency crews are on scene near Munroe Avenue and Panet Road investigating a collision. The post also said a train was stopped on the tracks and drivers were asked to avoid the area. 

    Const. Claude Chancy told CTV News the woman was alert and speaking to crews on scene before being transported to hospital in unstable condition. 

    The roadway reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

    No arrests have been made. 

    Correction

    Initial reports indicated the victim was a man. However, police confirmed to CTV News the person struck was a 34-year-old woman. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News