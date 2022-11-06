Police deal with shooting, robbery, assault, stabbing over busy weekend

Winnipeg police had a busy weekend, responding to several serious incidents.

First, on Friday around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the Health Sciences Centre after a woman was shot. A 27-year-old woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her lower body, but was in stable condition. The victim declined further police assistance. No arrests have been made.

Then, around 6:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 800 block of Keewatin Street for a robbery. Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from an upper-body injury. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe several suspects approached the victim, attacked him with a knife, and robbed him of his property before fleeing on foot. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were at a business in the 600 block of Sheppard Street for reports of an assault. A 64-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were found with upper body injuries. Both victims were treated at the scene.

Police believe the suspects attacked the victims without provocation before fleeing with their property. No arrests have been made.

Finally, around 1:41 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 800 block of Main Street for a stabbing. There they found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds to the upper body. Officers provided emergency medical care with the use of chest seals.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable. The victim declined further police assistance, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).