Police dog tracks suspect hiding in woods after abandoning stolen, off-road vehicle

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a police dog tracked a suspect in the woods believed to have stolen an off-road vehicle from a nearby First Nation.

The incident happened Wednesday at around 12:25 p.m. when Amaranth RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in and out of yards on Road 50 West in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Mounties say the side-by-side, off-road vehicle had two occupants. At some point, the vehicle became inoperable, and they ran into the woods north of Road 50 West and Road 92 North.

Police arrived on scene and found the off-road vehicle had been stolen from the Sandy Bay First Nation area.

RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police contained the area, while RCMP Police Dog Services was called in to help. While they were en route, a woman left the wooded area and was taken into custody.

Police say a male suspect was still in the trees, so officers used a loud haler to warn them a police dog would be sent in.

Still, the suspect remained hidden.

A police dog named Jolt arrived on scene and began tracking, eventually locating a suspect on the other side of the bush line trying to hide himself in a woodpile.

The suspect tried to run, police say, but was apprehended by Jolt and her handler.

Officers say the suspect is a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg, and was wanted on warrants for a number of offences, including two assaults and robbery with other offensive weapon.

He is now charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of resist/obstruct a peace officer and mischief.

The investigation continues.

The suspect was remanded into custody.