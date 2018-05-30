

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for the 18-year-old daughter of a woman who died after being stabbed Tuesday.

Police said the victim, 36-year-old Christine Lynn Barker, died after emergency workers responding to a call found her injured in the first 100 block of Beaumont Bay, shortly after 12 p.m.

A Canada-wide warrant is now out for her daughter, Hailey Barker, who is wanted on second degree murder charges.

Police said Hailey Barker is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs, and has a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

They also said no picture was available.

Anyone with information on her current location is asked to call 911, while police said people with other information about the case can contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.