WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have provided an update regarding a homicide investigation.

A man who died after being found in a home suffering from a gunshot wound has been identified as 24-year-old Vincent Scott Ross.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in a multi-unit residence in the 500 block of College Avenue in the William Whyte neighbourhood on March 16.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is investigating and if anyone who has information or noticed anything unusual in the area they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.