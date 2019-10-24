WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Elmwood on Wednesday as 37-year-old Darcy Lesley Rose.

Around 1:35 a.m., police went to 300 block of Talbot for a report of a stabbing. Rose was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The homicide unit is investigating. They believe there were people in the area early Wednesday morning who could have valuable information. Officers note that information that may seem inconsequential or irrelevant could be critical to police.

Anyone who may have been in the Talbot Avenue and Stadacona Street area and has any information about what they saw is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.