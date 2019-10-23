Man dead after being stabbed in area of Talbot Avenue apartment: police
Investigators at a taped-off apartment building in Elmwood Wednesday morning. (All photos: Alex Brown/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:23AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:04AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A man died in hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday morning, said Winnipeg police in an update on an investigation that saw officers tape off an apartment building in Elmwood.
Police were called to the 300 block of Talbot Avenue at around 1:35 a.m., where they found the victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died.
Police said the homicide unit is investigating.
Officers could be seen taking photos Wednesday morning around the building at 345 Talbot Avenue. A person who lives in the area told CTV News he wasn’t surprised by the police activity, saying he has felt increasingly unsafe in the area.