WINNIPEG -- A man died in hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday morning, said Winnipeg police in an update on an investigation that saw officers tape off an apartment building in Elmwood.

Police were called to the 300 block of Talbot Avenue at around 1:35 a.m., where they found the victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating.

Officers could be seen taking photos Wednesday morning around the building at 345 Talbot Avenue. A person who lives in the area told CTV News he wasn’t surprised by the police activity, saying he has felt increasingly unsafe in the area.