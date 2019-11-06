WINNIPEG -- Police have identified the man who died in an apparent shooting late Monday night on Tim Sale Drive.

The Winnipeg man, Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead after police were called at around 11:45 p.m.

His death marked the city’s 40th homicide of the year, amidst a rash of violent crimes that prompted Winnipeg’s mayor to call on the premier and prime minister for an urgent meeting.

Moulebou was a former football team captain at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute. The team shared a post to social media following his death, calling it tragic and saying, “All of us Maroons have heavy hearts. Rest in Peace #35.”

Our hearts are saddened to hear the tragic passing of our alumni Rig Moulebou. Rig was team MVP, captain and league defensive player of the year during our undefeated championship year in 2017. All of us Maroons have heavy hearts. Rest in Peace #35 pic.twitter.com/8WrIM1sWOB — DMCI Football (@footballdmci) November 5, 2019

DEATH NOT RANDOM: POLICE

Officers were at the scene of a townhouse complex for much of the day Tuesday, gathering evidence in their investigation.

On Wednesday police said major crimes unit investigators don’t believe the incident was random.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.