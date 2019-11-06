Police identify victim of homicide in South Pointe, say death wasn’t random
Rig Debak Moulebou. (Source: DMCI Football/Twitter)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:12PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:43PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Police have identified the man who died in an apparent shooting late Monday night on Tim Sale Drive.
The Winnipeg man, Rig Debak Moulebou, 20, was found dead after police were called at around 11:45 p.m.
His death marked the city’s 40th homicide of the year, amidst a rash of violent crimes that prompted Winnipeg’s mayor to call on the premier and prime minister for an urgent meeting.
Moulebou was a former football team captain at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute. The team shared a post to social media following his death, calling it tragic and saying, “All of us Maroons have heavy hearts. Rest in Peace #35.”
DEATH NOT RANDOM: POLICE
Officers were at the scene of a townhouse complex for much of the day Tuesday, gathering evidence in their investigation.
On Wednesday police said major crimes unit investigators don’t believe the incident was random.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.