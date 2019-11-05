WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police said a man was found dead following a shooting Monday night in the Winnipeg’s South Pointe Neighbourhood.

Few details have been released, but police said they were called to a report of a male shot at 11:45 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead.

At a townhouse complex Tuesday morning, CTV News observed a group of the homes surrounded with yellow police tape and several police cruisers on the scene.

Police were expected to remain at the scene for an extended period of time.

Recent rash of homicides ‘unprecedented’: police

The shooting comes after a stretch of violence deaths in Winnipeg. The city has almost reached its previous record for most homicides in a single year – 41, set in 2011.

“We are now at 40 homicides,” said Const. Rob Carver. “Not only are we at 40 homicides, but we are now at 11 homicides in the last 30 days. This is unprecedented for us as a police service, as a city.”

Carver said resources are being pulled in from a number of areas and officers and other police service members are working extra hours.

“From comm centre staff, from general patrol, to investigators, to forensic services, to our own unit,” he said, referring to the police public information office. “It’s now affecting, I would say, everybody here. And you can see it in the hallways.”

This is a developing story. More details to come…

-With files from CTV's Melissa Hanson