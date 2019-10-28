WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers have identified the victims of a double homicide from early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. police were called to the back lane by Ross Avenue and Isabel Street, where they found two men with severe upper body injuries. They were taken to hospital in critical condition where they later died.

Officers have identified the victims as Edwin Adrian Harper, 32, and Wayne Patrick Palidwor, 62.

On Sunday, Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said this incident didn’t appear to be “a random targeting of two people who weren’t known to each other.”

He noted the victims were known to police and it’s possibly a gang-related incident.

“It looks like it was an attack where they were victims,” said Carver. “They weren’t in a fight together that we can see, and we are looking for suspect(s) who were able to leave the area”

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219.