WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police say a man was found dead in a residence on Dufferin Avenue. His death brings the number of homicides in the city to 41.

Police said on Nov. 13, around 9:10 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue for reporst of a suspicious circumstance. When they arrived, officers found a man dead. Police said he appeared to have been shot.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Dustin Cree Baker.

Police are now asking for the public’s help.

Const. Jay Murray, with the Winnipeg Police Service, said the house Baker was found in is believed to have been used by a number of “transient people” in the days leading up to Baker’s death.

“It’s likely that a number of people had been in and out of that residence the day of the homicide, and we are asking anyone who may have been in the residence to contact the homicide unit – I think it’s pretty important that those individuals provide us with some information,” Murray said. “I think anyone who was with baker owes it to his family to provide that information.”

Murray said anyone who may have seen something suspicious, or who has surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact homicide investigators.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide unit investigators at (204) 986 – 6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786 – TIPS (8477).

HOMICIDES MAY ‘CONTINUE TO GROW’ POLICE SAY

Baker’s death has brought the city up to the record number of homicides which was set in 2011.

“It is concerning,” Murray said. “I think the odds are that this number is going to continue to grow this year.”

Murray said the homicides have been incredibly strenuous on the officers. Even with a recent re-disbursement of police resources, Murray said it is too early to say what the impact of the new positions within the service will have.

“It’s been incredibly strenuous for our officers, but at the same time – we’re professionals and this is our job.”

Even with a near-record breaking homicide rate this year, Murray warns Winnipeggers not to get caught up in the numbers.

“I think it’s important that we don’t lose track of that – it’s just a statistic, every homicide brings a grieving family and impact on the community,” said Murray. “It’s awful, we don’t like to see the number this high, we don’t like to see that number at all.”

Murray said it’s too early in the investigation to comment on any suspects in Baker’s killing.