Police investigating 'suspicious circumstances' on Dufferin Avenue
(Scott Andersson/CTV News)
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:43AM CST
WINNIPEG – Police tape is up around a home at 745 Dufferin Avenue, where officers and an identification unit can be seen Thursday.
Winnipeg police have shared few details, saying only that they are investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ in the area.
There is no risk to the public, and traffic is flowing freely, police said.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.