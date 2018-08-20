Featured
Police investigating after gunfire in North End
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 6:53AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit is investigating after a shot was fired in the city’s North End on Sunday.
Around 5:45 a.m. police received a report of gunfire in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.
According to the WPS, someone fired a shot at the front door of a home.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.