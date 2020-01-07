WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found stabbed on Tuesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers went to a business in the 700 block of Main Street following reports that an injured man walked in.

When police arrived they found the man inside suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

If anyone has information that might help the investigation, police are asking them to call 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.