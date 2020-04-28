WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police continue to investigate after a man was shot in the William Whyte neighbourhood Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue at 7:49 p.m. Police say they received reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

Soon after arriving, officers found a man in his 30s at a residence in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue who had been shot. The man was taken to hospital. He remains in stable condition.

The police forensics unit was on scene. At least six evidence markers were observed, including one on a street lamp post.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from Tim Salzen.