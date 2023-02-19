Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday

Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.

Police said in an email to CTV News the incidents happened in the West End and downtown areas of the city.

As part of the investigation, police said officers are trying to determine if the incidents are related.

"Officers are actively searching for two make suspects believed to be involved," Const. Claude Chancy said in an email.

Details are limited right now, but police said a media release in anticipated.

CTV News will update the story when more details are available.