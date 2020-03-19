WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating after a taxi driver was killed on Burrows Avenue Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:25 a.m., officers were called for reports of a cab driver in distress in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they found the driver who had been “seriously assaulted.”

The driver was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

A Duffy’s Taxi cab could be seen surrounded by police tape with its doors open. Officers could be seen walking around the area Thursday morning, knocking on doors in the neighbourhood.

One neighbour told CTV News Winnipeg she was woken up by her son this morning, saying someone was crying on the street.

The cab company confirmed Thursday afternoon a driver was the victim.

“As of now we don’t have many details related to this incident,” a statement from the company reads. “We have been providing whatever information we have related to this taxi and the driver to Winnipeg Police and Winnipeg Vehicles For Hire.”

The company said they have contacted the driver’s family and have assured they will assist wherever they can.

The Winnipeg Police homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

-With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Alex Brown.