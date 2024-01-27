WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police investigating in Exchange District, public asked to avoid the area

    Winnipeg police investigating in the Exchange District on Jan. 27, 2024. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police investigating in the Exchange District on Jan. 27, 2024. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Several Winnipeg police units are in the Exchange District due to an ongoing investigation, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

    Winnipeg police officers, along with the K9 unit are in the area of McDermot Avenue and Arthur Street. Police tape and police cruisers are blocking several roads in the area.

    Police told CTV News there was no details to share at this time, saying only this is an ongoing police investigation.

    In a post on X, police said traffic and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

    CTV News will update this story. 

