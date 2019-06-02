

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said on Wednesday they are investigating a fatal fire on Manitoba Avenue as a homicide.

Firefighters were called to a two and a half storey home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke.

Crews began battling the blaze, and conducted a search of the home. Inside they discovered the body of a man, who has now been identified as Hubert Wilson McKay, 63. A cat was also found dead inside.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said two other occupants managed to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. One was sent to hospital in stable condition.

The fire was declared under control at 11:17 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.