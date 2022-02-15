Police investigating rollover that left Manitoba man dead

A 20-year-old man died on Friday after his car rolled over on Road 115 West in the RM of Whitehead.

Manitoba RCMP officers responded to the incident just before 2 a.m.

RCMP alleges that the man was driving on Road 115 West, near Road 52 North, when the car left the road and rolled.

The driver -- a 20-year-old man from the RM of Souris-Glenwood – was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.