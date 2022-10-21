Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run

Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.

A police presence remained on scene at thecorner of Marion Street and Archibald Street Friday evening. Westbound Marion was closed to traffic.

Investigators say the hit and run took place around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. No further information is available.

There’s also no description of the vehicle that left the scene.

