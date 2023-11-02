Police investigating string of sexual assaults, indecent acts in downtown Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted for multiple sexual assaults and indecent acts in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The incidents all took place between four and five p.m.

One happened at a restaurant in the 200 block of Portage Avenue. Police said a man entered the restaurant, made sexual comments to female staff and exposed himself. Staff managed to get him out of the restaurant and call police.

Police were then called to another incident in the skywalk system near the 300 block of Portage Avenue, where a woman said a man exposed himself to her. A second woman said a man touched her in a sexual and inappropriate manner when she left a business in the same area.

Officers were also called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue after two women said a man exposed himself to them and assaulted them on the ground before running away. The two women did not need medical attention.

Police said a woman also reported being touched in an inappropriate or sexual manner while she was shopping at a store in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

Police believe the same person was involved in all of the incidents.

He is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s with a fair complexion and slim build.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6245.