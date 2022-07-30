Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
According to the Duty Office, the call came in Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street between Ellice and St.
Matthews.
No further details are available at this time.
Winnipeg Police were still on the scene Saturday morning.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as it develops.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Early antibiotic exposure could increase risk of asthma, allergies: study
Researchers from Rutgers University report in a new study that antibiotic use in young children could cause lifelong allergies and asthma issues.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Elizabeth May readies Green leadership bid: sources
Elizabeth May, who is preparing a bid for the leadership of the Green Party, first asked the only other Green MP if he would consider taking the helm before she decided to apply for her old job.
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
At least 25 people died -- including four children -- when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia, Kentucky's governor said Saturday.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Regina
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Mixed emotions from residential school survivors as the Papal visit comes to a close
As Pope Francis wraps up the final leg of his weeklong Canadian visit, there are mixed emotions among residential school survivors who are reflecting on the Pontiff’s apology and his time in the country.
-
6.4 kg of methamphetamine seized during Regina drug trafficking investigation: police
A Regina woman is facing several charges after more than 6.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP request public assistance in search of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in the rural municipality of Hudson Bay are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing Friday evening.
-
'Complete turmoil': Saskatoon man warning pet owners after dog attack
A Saskatoon man is warning pet owners after his dog was attacked at a popular park.
-
Prince Albert man now faces 26 charges in child luring investigation
A Prince Albert man now faces more than two dozen charges in connection to child luring investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
With the papal visit ended many in the North have more to say
With the pope headed back to the Vatican, some residential school survivors in our region feel his apology tour did not go far enough.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
Multiple recent break-ins at Sudbury arena
CTV News has confirmed Friday there has been another break-in at the Sudbury Arena in the city’s downtown core and those involved with the Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment say this was not the first time.
Edmonton
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
-
Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.
-
Ticket bought in Illinois wins US$1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
Toronto police warn of delays, ask people to plan in advance due to Carnival parade
Toronto police are urging drivers to be aware of alternative routes before heading into the downtown core today as there are several large events taking place, most notably the Caribbean Carnival’s Grand Parade.
-
City of Toronto hiking pay for aquatics staff amid lifeguard shortages
The City of Toronto says it is upping aquatics staff wages by an average of 17 per cent as municipalities across the country grapple with lifeguard shortages.
Calgary
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
-
Long weekend rush: Calgarians flock to the mountains - but are the mountains ready for them?
Steve and Jan Fleischmann, along with their daughter Ellie, were looking forward to their trip to Banff.
Montreal
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream store's wholesale operation spoiled after inspectors' visit
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
No injuries after small plane crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash in the area of Dalmeny Road and River Road at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday, south of Osgood.
-
End-to-end travel times on LRT longer following axle hub failure
OC Transpo is cautioning riders of the Confederation Line that an end-to-end trip between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations will take an extra four to five minutes as the investigation into an axle hub failure continues.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Kitchener
-
Body of man missing in Grand River recovered
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing in the Grand River near Caledonia has been recovered.
-
'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out
Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.
-
Dispelling the myths about owning electric vehicles
With gas prices hitting record highs this summer, many people are curious to know if purchasing an electric vehicle will benefit them in the long run.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued for Keremeos Creek wildfire
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for an area threatened by a wildfire burning about 21 kilometres northwest of Penticton.
-
Months after B.C.'s vow to bring in atmospheric river ranking system, Environment Canada says still no timeline
When torrential rain caused widespread flooding and washed out major highways across British Columbia last fall, the provincial government was quick to flag the creation of a system to rank atmospheric river systems.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.
-
Months after B.C.'s vow to bring in atmospheric river ranking system, Environment Canada says still no timeline
When torrential rain caused widespread flooding and washed out major highways across British Columbia last fall, the provincial government was quick to flag the creation of a system to rank atmospheric river systems.
-
79-year-old walking from Calgary to Vancouver in support of cancer research
Through tunnels, over bridges, along highways, city streets and rural roads, Gary Averbach is on a personal mission on foot from Calgary to Vancouver.