Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn

Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.

According to the Duty Office, the call came in Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street between Ellice and St.

Matthews.

No further details are available at this time.

Winnipeg Police were still on the scene Saturday morning.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as it develops.