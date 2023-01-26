Police investigating Winnipeg's second homicide of 2023

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., when officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

They found a man who had been seriously injured at the scene. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Darryl Wheeler of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.