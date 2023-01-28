Police issue silver alert for missing Winnipeg man

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Police say he was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:00 p.m. in the St. Vital area.

He is 6’0” in height, weighs approximately 140 lbs, has a thin build, and shaggy grey balding hair.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a black and red checkered jacket with a blue vest underneath and blue slip-on runners.

He was driving a red 2008 Ford Escape with Manitoba License Plate HNS463.

The WPS has issued a silver alert forhim, as he is considered a vulnerable adult.

Investigators believe he may be in rural Manitoba. They said he may have been in the Oak Bluff area around 1:35 a.m. and the Morden area around 2:55 a.m.

Police are asking that the public watch for his vehicle, as it may be parked or stuck on lesser-travelled roads, back lanes, or on rural property.

Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who may know where he is can call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

UPDATE: This person has been found. All identifying information has been removed.