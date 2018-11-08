

CTV Winnipeg





A 39-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 54-year-old man on Tuesday.

Around 6:10 p.m. emergency personnel went to a business in the 100 block of Garry Street following a report that a person was stabbed.

When they arrived police found two men with stab wounds, who were taken to hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, the 54-year-old victim died. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, was treated and upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators allege the two men were involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspect, which then evolved into a physical fight that led to the 30-year-old being stabbed multiple times in his upper body. The suspect left but then returned shortly after and stabbed the 54-year-old man a number of times in his upper body, before leaving again in a vehicle, according to police.

Police identified the suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday the suspect was found outside his home and taken into custody.

Kristopher Derek Watt has been charged with second degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

He is in custody.